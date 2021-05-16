Left Menu

TN sees over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:42 IST
TN sees over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 300 deaths for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the Health Department said.

The total number of the fresh cases stands at 33,181 and deaths at 311, the department said.

The new cases include nine returnees from various destinations, pushing the caseload to 15,98,216 while the deaths today took the toll to 17,670 till date, it said.

According to a medical bulletin, 21,317 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 13,61,204 leaving 2,19,342 active infections.

Chennai accounted for 6,247 new infections, totalling 4,38,391 till date.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 5,764 deaths.

The number of samples tested today was 1,66,812, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,51,17,215.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet saw 2,041 cases, Coimbatore 3,166, Erode 1,232, Kancheepuram 1,119, Kanyakumari 1,030, Madurai 1,095, Tiruvallur 1,835, Tiruchirappalli 1,569 while remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Ariyalur witnessed 227 new cases, Cuddalore 853, Dharmapuri 339, Dindigul 380, Kallakurichi 512, Karur 193, Krishnagiri 684, Nagapattinam 604, Namakkal 370, Nilgiris 377, Perambalur 255, Pudukottai 334, Ramanathapuram 215, Ranipet 227 and Salem 822.

Sivagangai recorded 223, Tenkasi 456, Thanjavur 650, Theni 672, Thirupathur 501, Thiruvannamalai 435, Thiruvarur 529, Tuticorin 914, Tirunelveli 692, Vellore 528, Villupuram 488 and Virudhunagar 439, the bulletin said.

Of the 311 deceased, 84 were without any pre-existing illness, including a 23-year-old man from Thiruvannamalai who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the State government appointed two IAS officers - Nishanth Krishna and A Periaswami to coordinate the process of supplying liquid oxygen through trains from Odisha.

Based on a request from Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Centre allotted 100 metric tonne of liquid oxygen per day to Tamil Nadu from Odisha.

''Till date, Tamil Nadu has received 110 metric tonne of medical oxygen. The tankers filled with liquid oxygen arrive to the State through trains while empty tankers are sent to the destination by air,'' an official press release said.

In Chennai, Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian inaugurated a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen supply to treat COVID-19 patients.

''Currently, 33 beds will be able to supply oxygen to the patients. Steps are being taken to add oxygen supply to the remaining beds. The facility has been connected to the government-run Omandurar Medical College and Hospital,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CoWIN portal reconfigured to show 12-16 weeks gap between Covishield doses

CoWIN, the digital portal for COVID vaccination registration, has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, informed the Government on Sunday. The Central government has communica...

A tough sell: Israel promotes tourism in Dubai amid conflict

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see desti...

NSUI writes to J-K LG for raising stipend of medical interns

The Congress student wing has written to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor for increasing the stipend of medical interns to at least Rs 22,000 per month.In a letter to the Lt Governor, National Students Union of India NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan s...

Maha: Rape case registered against IT commissioner

A case of rape has been registered against an Income Tax commissioner by the Nagpur district police after a woman doctor alleged that he raped her under the pretext of marriage and forced her to abort, an official said on Sunday.The accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021