PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 11 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 11 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 55367 47088 635 7644 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1393867 1309578 21506 62783 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 694427 597676 6685 90066 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 160240 120990 2311 36909 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 244608 189836 3149 51623 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 16333 14619 165 1549 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 497705 410332 11895 75478 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 859669 658510 6777 194382 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 287286 198530 4811 78802 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1619645 1439096 17546 163003 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1435491 1215683 9372 210436 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2203462 1581457 21837 600147 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2147967 1700528 6428 440652 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 4767 3615 14 1120 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 84506 65689 1151 17666 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1598216 1361204 17670 219342 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 528823 474899 2955 50969 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 912577 797150 11734 103593 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9637 8727 4 906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 135856 105505 2099 28252 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 752619 638590 9121 104908 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 731385 629741 6992 94652 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5378452 4826371 81486 468109 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6568 6267 85 216 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 21622 19293 81 2251 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 328629 281726 2179 44724 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 651909 572987 3832 75089 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 313181 267364 4431 41386 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 39729 32674 578 6477 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 23332 18478 320 4534 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 8679 6687 24 1968 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 18076 13195 209 4100 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 612224 502455 2313 107403 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 11410 7899 205 3096 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 40055 35338 426 3781 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1133430 988341 13284 131805 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 24961749 21148118 274310 3529821 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 317531 369335 4236 -84924 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,46,84,077 and the death toll at 2,70,284. The ministry said there are 36,18,458 active cases, while 2,07,95,335 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

