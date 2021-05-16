Left Menu

Top Indian virologist quits government panel after airing differences

A top Indian virologist has resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus, he told Reuters on Sunday, weeks after questioning the authorities' handling of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:06 IST
Top Indian virologist quits government panel after airing differences

A top Indian virologist has resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus, he told Reuters on Sunday, weeks after questioning the authorities' handling of the pandemic. Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of the forum known as INSACOG, declined to give a reason for his resignation.

"I am not obliged to give a reason," he said in a text message, adding that he quit on Friday. Renu Swarup, the secretary of the Department of Biotechnology that oversees INSACOG, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Another INSACOG member said he was not aware of any direct disagreements between Jameel and the government. A top government scientist who is part of the forum said, on the condition of anonymity, that he did not think the departure of Jameel would hamper INSACOG's monitoring of virus variants.

Reuters reported earlier this month that INSACOG, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, warned government officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country. The variant, B.1.617, is one of the reasons India is currently battling the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases. Asked why the government did not respond more forcefully to the findings, for example by restricting large gatherings, Jameel had told Reuters that he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021