Left Menu

Chhattisgarh sees dip in daily COVID-19 count, logs 4,888 new cases

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:12 IST
Chhattisgarh sees dip in daily COVID-19 count, logs 4,888 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 4,888 new COVID-19cases, down from 7,664 cases recorded a day before, taking the state's infection count to 9,12,477, a health official said.

The death of 144 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 11,734, he said.

This is after 44 days that the single-day case count of the state has gone below the 5,000-mark. Last time, it was on April 2 when 4,174 cases were reported, after which more than 5,000 cases were logged in the state on a daily basis.

The number of recoveries reached 7,97,150 after a total of 290 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 9,854 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state now stands at 1,03,593, the official said.

Raipur and Durg districts, which were earlier witnessing a high number ofcases, reported 220 and 123 newcasesrespectively on Sunday.

While the total infection count in Raipur reached 1,52,910, including 2,980 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 94,057, including 1,673 deaths.

Surguja recorded 405 newcases, Janjgir-Champa 404 and Raigarh 341, among other districts, he said.

As 52,028 samples tested on Sunday, the state's overall test count went up to 81,71,377.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has declined to 9 per cent which was 26.1 per cent on May 1, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,12,477, newcases4,888, death toll 11,734, recovered 7,97,150, activecases1,03,593, tests on Sunday 52,028, total tests 81,71,377.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021