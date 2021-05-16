Left Menu

Approval given for 9 medical oxygen plants in Ghaziabad, 3 in Noida: UP CM

The number of RTPCR and antigen tests have to be doubled.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:30 IST
Approval given for 9 medical oxygen plants in Ghaziabad, 3 in Noida: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that nine medical oxygen plants have been approved for Ghaziabad and three for adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The chief minister said this while on a one-day tour of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut to review the pandemic situation in these three districts of western UP.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus, several COVID-19 patients and their kin in the region had been grappling with shortage of medical facilities like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

During his visit to Noida in the morning, Adityanath announced approval for three medical oxygen plants for Gautam Buddh Nagar, while in Ghaziabad he said the district would be getting nine such plants.

''At present, work is underway for 300 oxygen plants in the state,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

In Noida, the chief minister also said that as part of the National Capital Region (NCR), the hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi “will have to treat” patients from neighbouring cities as well.

He added that some hospitals and private laboratories are indulging in “loot” taking advantage of the pandemic and asked the district administration to deal with such facilities more strictly.

In Noida, the chief minister visited a vaccination centre at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 and a Covid care centre in Sector 45, while making similar tours in Ghaziabad too to assess the ground situation.

In Meerut, Adityanath held a review meeting with top officials of the district and the zone during which he stressed the need for more COVID tests among people in the region.

“Testing will have to be increased. There are double challenges in the present situation, but the authorities will have to work consciously. The number of RTPCR and antigen tests have to be doubled. In the last one week, the number of active cases in the state has reduced by more than 20,000 while the number of beds has increased,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The chief minister also asked the zonal officials in Meerut to ensure that the last rites of the people who died due to COVID-19 are performed following rituals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021