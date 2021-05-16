Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi left with 1 day Covaxin stock for people aged 45 and above

Delhi has only one day of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin sock left for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, while Covishield stock will last for five days for the same group of beneficiaries, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:41 IST
COVID-19: Delhi left with 1 day Covaxin stock for people aged 45 and above
Representtaive Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi has only one day of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin sock left for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, while Covishield stock will last for five days for the same group of beneficiaries, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena informed on Sunday. Marlena also said that Covaxin has not been administered to the beneficiaries of age group 18-44 for five days and stock of Covishield reserved for the 18-44 age group is left for six days.

"Delhi is left with 2,91,780 COVID-19 vaccine doses in its balance stock reserved for the age group 18-44 years out of which 4,550 doses are of COVAXIN and 2,87,230 of Covishield," the AAP MLA said. As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people above 45 years of age, frontline workers and healthcare workers, a total of 3,25,480 doses are left. Out of the balance stock, 76,350 doses of Covaxin and 2,49,130 doses of Covishield are left.

The AAP MLA further said that as many as 1,18,043 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 44,90,791. "Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for beneficiaries of the age group 18-24 category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of COVISHIELD stock left," she added.

According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, the national capital witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital registered 262 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.

The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021