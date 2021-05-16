South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rolloutReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:54 IST
South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, the health minister said on Sunday.
"This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipated. By the end of June we expect to have received 4.5 million doses of Pfizer and 2 million doses from Johnson & Johnson," the minister, Zweli Mkhize, said during a webinar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
