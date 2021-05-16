Gehlot reviews COVID situation in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials on Sunday to urgently take services of 25,000 nursing staffers and 1,000 medical officers on a temporary basis for strengthening COVID management in view of the rapidly increasing cases in rural areas.

Chairing a review meeting, Gehlot asked officers to arrange 10 ICU and high flow oxygen beds, as well as infant intensive care unit in the community health centres, which have been converted to COVID care centres at block level.

The chief minister instructed the officials to take services of 25,000 nursing staffers and 1,000 medical officers.

Expressing concern on the cases of black fungus in COVID patients, he instructed the officials to include its treatment in the health insurance scheme.

Gehlot said COVID patients should get oxygen facility locally and oxygen concentrators should be provided at each public health centre, according to a release.

On the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in parts of Rajasthan, the chief minister instructed the officials to keep a buffer stock of oxygen and ensure power supply to hospitals. Disaster management teams were also asked to remain vigilant.

The health minister said COVID testing was being increased in the districts where infection was higher.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya briefed the chief minister about the coordination being done with the central government officers for the arrangements of oxygen supply from Jamnagar and Hazira.

He said all the district collectors had been asked to make necessary arrangements at the district level in case the oxygen supply was interrupted due to bad weather conditions.

Additional chief secretary Sudhansh Panti informed the chief minister about the strategy to contain the spread of infection in Jaipur district by increasing door-to-door survey and testing. PTI SDA HMB

