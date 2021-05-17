Left Menu

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-05-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 00:19 IST
Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the maximum number of new deaths at 13, followed by Udalguri at five, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kamrup and Sonitpur at four each, Cachar, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong at three each, Darrang, Hojai and Tinsukia at two each.

One patient each succumbed to the disease in Baksa, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died in the state till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll as they had other ailments.

With the detection of 3,650 new cases from 42,884 sample tests conducted on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 8.51 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state capital reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,197, followed by 262 in Cachar, 240 in Dibrugarh and 211 in Kamrup.

Currently, the state has 43,377 active cases.

Assam has so far conducted 94,92,702 sample tests, and the overall positivity ratio stands at 3.46 per cent.

The Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati city, has so far reported 90,210 COVID-19 cases.

At least 4,225 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,81,726.

The NHM said that 34,00,834 doses of vaccines have been administered to the people of Assam, and 39,339 eligible beneficiaries received the jabs on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021