Meghalaya reports 569 new COVID cases, 19 more fatalities

Meghalaya on Sunday reported 569 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 23,332, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 320 as 19 more people succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 16 were reported from East Khasi Hills district and one each from West Khasi, South-West Khasi and West Garo.

The state now has 4,534 active cases.

At least 354 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 18,478, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 5.98 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, four lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 78,000 of them having received both doses of the 'Covishield' vaccine, War said.

