Delhi Police arrests Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

By Ravi Jalhotra Businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in black marketing of oxygen concentrators case, has been arrested by the Delhi police.

On May 6, the police busted oxygen concentrators black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 419 concentrators from one restaurant and bar belonging to Navneet Kalra. 4 persons were arrested then including the manager of the restaurant, Hitesh. Next day, Delhi police along with inputs from Hitesh recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who was allegedly on run. A total of 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra. According to Delhi Police, the oxygen concentrators have been imported from China and were being sold in Delhi via an online portal. The concentrators were bought for around 20,000 and were being sold at a high price. A lookout notice was also issued against Navneet Kalra.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from arrest to Kalra in connection with the case. (ANI)

