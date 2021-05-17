Brazil COVID-19 death toll tops 435,000 -Health Ministry

Brazil recorded 40,941 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,036 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has now registered 15.63 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 435,751, according to ministry data.

