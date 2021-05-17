Left Menu

G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme

As G7 leaders prepare to meet in Britain next month, the head of the World Health Organization last week denounced the "moral catastrophe" of vaccine inequity, urging wealthy countries to donate doses rather than use them for children who are less vulnerable to severe disease. Citing new research from scientific information and analytics company Airfinity, UNICEF's Fore said that G7 countries could donate about 153 million doses if they shared only 20% of their available supply over June, July and August.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 05:31 IST
G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme

The head of UNICEF on Monday asked G7 countries to donate supplies to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme as an emergency measure to address a severe shortfall caused by disruption to Indian vaccine exports.

India has curbed exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by its Serum Institute, which had been pledged to COVAX, to be used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. U.N. agency UNICEF, which is in charge of supplying coronavirus vaccines through COVAX, estimates the supply shortfall at 140 million doses by the end of May and about 190 million by the end of June.

"Sharing immediately available excess doses is a minimum, essential and emergency stop-gap measure, and it is needed right now," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, adding that this could help to prevent vulnerable countries from becoming the next global hotspot. As G7 leaders prepare to meet in Britain next month, the head of the World Health Organization last week denounced the "moral catastrophe" of vaccine inequity, urging wealthy countries to donate doses rather than use them for children who are less vulnerable to severe disease.

Citing new research from scientific information and analytics company Airfinity, UNICEF's Fore said that G7 countries could donate about 153 million doses if they shared only 20% of their available supply over June, July and August. This could be done while still meeting commitments to vaccinate their own populations, she said without providing further detail.

COVAX, run jointly by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance, relies heavily on the AstraZeneca shot, which accounts for the bulk of the vaccines earmarked for early rollout as it seeks to provide 2 billion doses this year. UNICEF said that other manufacturing limitations outside India had also slowed supply of COVAX doses but those delays are expected to be resolved by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine on tugboat remain stranded at sea near Udupi, rescue efforts on

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday informed nine crew members of tugboat Coromandel Supporter remained stranded at sea near Udupi district, owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds in the Arabian Sea. Efforts are o...

Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23....

US Secretary of State, Pak Foreign Minister hold phone talk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process and other bilateral and regional issues, the State Department spokesperson said.Duri...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of China data test

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.Industrial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021