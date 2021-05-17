Left Menu

China reports 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said five of the new cases were local infections: three in northeastern Liaoning province and two in eastern Anhui province. The rest of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The total number of new confirmed cases is the highest since 26 reported on April 2.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-05-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 06:03 IST
China reports 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks

Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, up from 18 cases a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said five of the new cases were local infections: three in northeastern Liaoning province and two in eastern Anhui province. The rest of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The total number of new confirmed cases is the highest since 26 reported on April 2. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 17 from 19 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,872, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nine on tugboat remain stranded at sea near Udupi, rescue efforts on

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Sunday informed nine crew members of tugboat Coromandel Supporter remained stranded at sea near Udupi district, owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds in the Arabian Sea. Efforts are o...

Allocation of Remdesivir made upto May 23 to ensure adequate availability: Gowda

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto May 23....

US Secretary of State, Pak Foreign Minister hold phone talk

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke over the phone with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the Afghan peace process and other bilateral and regional issues, the State Department spokesperson said.Duri...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of China data test

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.Industrial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021