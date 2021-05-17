China reports 25 new mainland COVID-19 cases, most in over 6 weeks
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said five of the new cases were local infections: three in northeastern Liaoning province and two in eastern Anhui province. The rest of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The total number of new confirmed cases is the highest since 26 reported on April 2.
Mainland China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on May 16, up from 18 cases a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than six weeks, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said five of the new cases were local infections: three in northeastern Liaoning province and two in eastern Anhui province. The rest of the cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The total number of new confirmed cases is the highest since 26 reported on April 2. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 17 from 19 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,872, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
