Maha: Birthday surprise for patient at COVID-19 care centre

An elderly coronavirus patient had a pleasant surprise as the staff of a COVID-19 care centre where he was undergoing treatment celebrated his birthday here in Maharashtra.

Maheshwar Patkar, a tribal man, turned 70 on Saturday and when the COVID-19 care centre staff came to know about it, they immediately ordered a cake for him and greeted him with a birthday song.

The facility located at Usgaon, run by the Shramjivi Sanghatana, a local tribal welfare outfit headed by former MLA Vivek Pandit, was opened for COVID-19 patients on May 1.

''We will leave no stone unturned to make the patients feel comfortable at our centre,'' Pandit said.

