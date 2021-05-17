India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections

India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:39 IST
India on Monday reported 281,386 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,106.
The South Asian nation's total case load is 24.97 million with the death toll at 274,390, health ministry data showed.
