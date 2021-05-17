Left Menu

J-K govt provides free COVID care kits to patients in home isolation

Jammu and Kashmir government is reaching out to COVID-19 patients in home isolation at their doorsteps and providing them special COVID care kits free of cost.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 10:15 IST
COVID kits. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir government is reaching out to COVID-19 patients in home isolation at their doorsteps and providing them special COVID care kits free of cost. The medical health and revenue team have been delivering the special COVID-19 Care kits contain an Oximeter, medicine kit, vitamins, cough syrup and also pamphlets of dos and don'ts during the isolation period to COVID-19 positive patients at their places of residence.

According to Anshul Garg Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, under the directives of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that COVID-19 kits are being distributed to people fighting the virus at their homes. Local people have appreciated steps taken by the government to combat COVID-19.

Dr Rohit Sharma, Tehsildar, Bahu said, "We are giving COVID-19 kits to those at doorsteps to help patients recover. It has oxymeters, health supplements and antibiotics. It will boost the confidence of those isolated at home." "We have also shared our helpline numbers and giving assistance to those in need. The administration is with them and if they have any problem we instantly try to solve that," he added.

Arjun, a local said, " I was at home and I called an NGO at night for assistance for my mother who has tested positive for coronavirus eight days back. They gave me a helpline number upon which I received the kit today." "They are giving it for free which is a great thing otherise it is quite expensive," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir have reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, 4,140 recoveries and 63 deaths since 8 pm on Sunday. The active number of COVID cases stands at 51,475. With the new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 3,090. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

