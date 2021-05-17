Left Menu

India reports dip in daily COVID-19 cases, over 2.81 lakh fresh infections in last 24 hrs

India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:00 IST
India reports dip in daily COVID-19 cases, over 2.81 lakh fresh infections in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday. On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4,106 Covid-related new deaths in the country and 3,78,741 fresh recoveries during the 24-hour period. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries, 35,16,997 active cases and 2,74,390 deaths.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 16, of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested on Sunday. Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 6,00,168 active infections. Maharashtra follows with 4,70,595 active cases.

A total of 18,29,26,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that a declining trend in daily positivity rate was also observed which stood now at 16.98 per cent.

It pointed out that the national recovery rate improved to 84.25 per cent while the mortality rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent. 10 States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India's total Active Cases, the ministry had informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at CBI office in Kolkata, where two of her ministers, MLA were brought in connection with Narada case....

Fujifilm unit launches COVID-19 detection kit for Indian, Californian variants

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday a subsidiary had launched a detection kit that can identify COVID-19 variants that were first identified in India and California.The kit developed by Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical uses a research reagent ...

Dortmund, Wolfsburg secure Champions League spots

Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg clinched Champions League qualification, while Hamburger SVs hopes of rejoining the Bundesliga were put on hold for another year.Dortmund won 3-1 at Mainz and Wolfsburg drew 2-2 at Leipzig to ensure both side...

COVID effect: Delhi airport to shut operations at T2 terminal from Monday midnight

The Delhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from Monday midnight as the number of flights has reduced significantly due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.From Monday midnight, all flights will be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021