Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospitalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST
Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.
The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering from high fever, he said.
''Goswami was first admitted to a general ward and later shifted to the COVID section after he tested positive for the infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable now,'' the official said.
