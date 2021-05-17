Left Menu

Bengali poet Joy Goswami tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:09 IST
Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami, who tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to a hospital here, a health department official said.

The 66-year-old poet was taken to Beleghata ID and BG Hospital on Sunday night as he was suffering from high fever, he said.

''Goswami was first admitted to a general ward and later shifted to the COVID section after he tested positive for the infection. He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stable now,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

