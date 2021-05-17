Left Menu

Black fungus treatment facility launched at Bengaluru hospital

A facility to treat the post COVID complication Black Fungus has been launched at the Bouring Hospital here, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:22 IST
Black fungus treatment facility launched at Bengaluru hospital
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A facility to treat the post COVID complication Black Fungus has been launched at the Bouring Hospital here, said Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. Facility for the treatment of the disease shall be launched in other districts as well, said Sudhakar adding that a proposal to provide the treatment free of cost shall be discussed with the Chief Minister.

He further stated that Black Fungus is likely to occur among COVID patients with low immunity and steroid overdose or diabetes, "The disease starts from the nose damages eyes sight, leading to loss of vision in some cases. If not treated properly, the disease can cause death," he added.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said, "On consultation with ophthalmologists in Maharashtra (where Black Fungus patients are already being treated) the best treatment is being launched at Boring Hospital from Monday. The treatment shall also be available across other districts and medical colleges." "Black fungus treatment should be given for seven consecutive weeks, which costs around Rs 2 to 3 lakhs. It will be discussed with the chief minister to provide the treatment free of charge. The central government would supply the amphotericin drug, which has been requested for a dose of Rs 20,000," he said.

The minister informed that a panel of four specialists, including ophthalmologists, is also being constituted by the state government to advise on the treatment of Blck Fungus. "A panel of four specialists, including ophthalmologists, is being formed. This committee will advise on what treatment should be done," said Sudhakar.

The minister stated that no one should take a steroid-free drug without consulting a doctor and urged the doctors to not give people immunosuppressive drugs. "Positivity rates have not decreased in districts other than Bengaluru, he added.

Meanwhile, according to health officials, four Black Fungus cases were reported from Bagalkote and Vijayapura. Among the three cases reported in Bagalkote, one person is being treated at Bilagi healthcare center in Bagalkote and the other two are receiving treatment in private hospitals in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Another case was reported in Vijayapura district from Bijapur Lingayat District Educational Association (B.L.D.E.A.) medical college and hospital, said doctors at the hospital who confirmed that the patient is stable and responding to the treatment.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL8 MH-LD CYCLONE Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm MumbaiNew Delhi Tauktae has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department IMD...

WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49 pc; crude prices harden

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items.Also, a low base of April last year contributed to the spike in inflation in April 2021.The WPI...

Sandpaper Gate: Cricket Australia's Integrity team reaches out to Cameron Bancroft

By Vishesh Roy Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. Now, Cricket Australias CA Integrity te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021