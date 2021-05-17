Left Menu

Three black fungus cases reported in Karnataka

Karnataka's Bagalkot administration on Monday informed that three black fungus cases have been found in patients recovering from COVID-19.

ANI | Bagalkot | Updated: 17-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 11:28 IST
Three black fungus cases reported in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka's Bagalkot administration on Monday informed that three black fungus cases have been found in patients recovering from COVID-19. According to the Bagalkot Health officer Dr Ananth Desai, out of three patients one patient is being treated in Bagalkot government hospital while the other two at the private hospital.

"Black fungus infection is being found in three recovering covid patients. Among three infected one person is being treated in Bagalkot and the remaining two have opted to take treatment at their own cost in private hospitals," said Desai. The administration also urged the state government to provide Amphotericin, a medicine required for the treatment of black fungus.

"We do not have the stock of a drug, Amphotericin, that is required to treat black fungus. We have informed the state Health ministry of the Karnataka government about it," he said. Earlier too, a few cases of black fungus have been reported in the country including Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, said the ministry. It further stated that the disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles.

Over the few two days, Karnataka overtook Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of active coronavirus cases (6,00,168) in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed. So far, 15,81,457 recoveries and 21,837 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL8 MH-LD CYCLONE Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm MumbaiNew Delhi Tauktae has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department IMD...

WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49 pc; crude prices harden

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items.Also, a low base of April last year contributed to the spike in inflation in April 2021.The WPI...

Sandpaper Gate: Cricket Australia's Integrity team reaches out to Cameron Bancroft

By Vishesh Roy Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. Now, Cricket Australias CA Integrity te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021