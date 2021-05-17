Left Menu

Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:00 IST
Taiwan scrambles for vaccines as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the world's COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has left it scrambling to get vaccines as its stock of 300,000 doses starts running out with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated. Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic since it began and life had carried on almost as normal with none of the lockdowns and overwhelmed hospitals seen elsewhere, thanks largely to effective case tracking and closed borders.

But over the past week, it has reported more than 700 domestic cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded since the pandemic began. In all, 12 have died of COVID-19 on the island. Tough new restrictions have been imposed in the capital, Taipei, for the first time as authorities fear an increasing number of cases.

While Taiwan has begun vaccinations, it has only received about 300,000 shots, all AstraZeneca Plc ones, having been caught up in the global shortage despite having 20 million on order, including from Moderna Inc. Health authorities last week stopped giving shots to people who are not on priority lists that include the elderly and medical staff.

Taipei's de facto ambassador in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, in comments published on Saturday by Taiwan's official Central News Agency, said she had been pressing Moderna to ensure the vaccines arrive on schedule before the end of June. "Our people's expectations for vaccines is rather urgent," she said.

Moderna and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said last week more vaccines would be arriving from next month, though she gave no details. Domestically developed vaccines are also due by July.

Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung told reporters on Monday that there was "no new progress" to report on the arrival of more vaccines. One government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the issue of vaccines was both "sensitive and confidential", which was why few details had been made public.

HOPES Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang party has called for more transparency on when vaccines are due to arrive, but also for the world to ensure that the island, a major semiconductor maker, gets priority help.

"Taiwan's pandemic is related to the stability of the global electronic product supply chain," party chairman Johnny Chiang said on Sunday. A further concern for the government has been China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has a deep antipathy towards Tsai, who it believes to be a separatist, which she denies.

China has been shipping supplies of its domestically developed vaccines around the world and has offered them to Taiwan via the COVAX global sharing scheme. Taiwan law does not permit the use of Chinese vaccines.

A security official looking into Chinese activity on the island told Reuters the security services had been told to focus on what the government believes is "cognitive warfare" by China to "create chaos" and undermine public trust in the government's handling of the pandemic. "Messages criticizing the government are being circulated on social media," the person said.

"They are trying to highlight the efficacy of the Chinese vaccines and how the government is blindly pinning its hopes on vaccines from the United States and home-made vaccines, leaving the lives of citizens in the lurch." China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM NATION DEL8 MH-LD CYCLONE Tauktae intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm MumbaiNew Delhi Tauktae has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department IMD...

WPI inflation hits double digits in April at 10.49 pc; crude prices harden

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured items.Also, a low base of April last year contributed to the spike in inflation in April 2021.The WPI...

Sandpaper Gate: Cricket Australia's Integrity team reaches out to Cameron Bancroft

By Vishesh Roy Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. Now, Cricket Australias CA Integrity te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021