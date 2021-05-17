Left Menu

'It's a great feeling': Saudis free to travel abroad after more than a year

There was excitement but no crowds early on Monday morning at Riyadh's international airport as Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on citizens traveling out of the Gulf state without prior permission from authorities.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:03 IST
'It's a great feeling': Saudis free to travel abroad after more than a year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There was excitement but no crowds early on Monday morning at Riyadh's international airport as Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on citizens travelling out of the Gulf state without prior permission from authorities. Saudi nationals who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot a minimum of two weeks before travel, those who have recovered from the coronavirus disease within the last six months, and those under 18 will be allowed to travel for the first time since March 2020.

"It's a great feeling, thank God, we are happy, especially after the difficult period we and the entire world have suffered," said Bandar Al Nawash, a passenger waiting in the departure lounge of King Khalid International Airport. Fellow national Faisal Al Tamimi said he had expected large crowds at the airport, but there were only a few travellers early on Monday after the suspension was lifted at 1 a.m. local time.

"I think people are worried about the coronavirus variants such as the one in India, and new developments in some countries," Al Tamimi said. There are 13 countries Saudi nationals are still banned from visiting without prior permission, whether through direct or indirect flights due to COVID-19 risks.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of some 30 million, reported 825 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 433,094, including 7,162 deaths. Authorities said on Sunday more than 11.5 million vaccines had been administered in the Gulf Arab state so far.

"Thank God ... today we can travel whether for tourism or business. God willing this pandemic will be over and everyone will be able to travel," said Jaber Al Mahadi, another traveller at the airport on Monday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

Arson investigators, police look into Los Angeles blaze; 1,000 evacuated

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California, gained momentum on Sunday and about 1,000 residents were put under evacuation orders and two suspects were detained as arson investigators and police looked into the cause of the blaze. We did have one...

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants.For the past 1...

Wadhwani Foundation announces USD one million to families impacted by COVID-19

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation WF announced on Monday it would donate USD one million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.These grants provide medical resources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021