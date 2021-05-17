COVID-19: Over 1.99 cr people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

A total of 68,811 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra in a single day, taking the state's vaccination count to 1,99,85,407, an official statement said on Monday.

These beneficiaries were administered the vaccine doses on Sunday, it said.

A total of 23,12,779 frontline workers and 18,48,358 health care workers have till now been administered vaccines (first and second doses included) in the state, it said.

The statement further said 6,52,119 individuals from the age group of 18 to 44 were inoculated (first dose) till Sunday.

Besides, 1,51,72,151 citizens aged 45 and above have so far been vaccinated (first plus second dose) in the state.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 974 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 81,486, while 34,389 new cases of the viral infection pushed the tally to 53,78,452, as per the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)