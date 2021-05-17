Left Menu

COVID-19: Vaccination for 18-44 age group begins in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:32 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI): Amid COVID-19 cases continuing to show an upward trend in the state, vaccination for the prioritised groups in the 18-44 years age category began in Kerala on Monday with over 1.90 lakh people registering in the last two days to get the first dose.

People with comorbidities, belonging to this age group, are included in the first priority group, Health Department sources here said.

The state government has already issued detailed guidelines for the vaccination of this age group and released the list of comorbidities to determine the eligibility, they said.

Eligible people have been directed to register in the government website concerned to be included in the priority list.

After reviewing the documents provided by them at the district level, the eligible people have been notified via SMS stating the vaccination center, date and time according to the availability and priority of the vaccine.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries should produce the appointment SMS from the Health department, a valid photo ID proof and the comorbidity certificate at the vaccination centres.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken between 12 to 16 weeks after receiving the first dose and the second dose of Covaxin from four to six weeks after taking the first shot, it said.

A total of 1,90,745 people, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years, have registered in the last two days for vaccination in the state, Health department sources added.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

