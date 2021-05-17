Left Menu

Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkok's King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come. The Southeast Asian country had managed to contain COVID-19 cases for much of the pandemic, but a third wave that began in April and includes more contagious variants has proven harder to control, putting a strain on medical facilities.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:34 IST
Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkok's King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come.

The Southeast Asian country had managed to contain COVID-19 cases for much of the pandemic, but a third wave that began in April and includes more contagious variants has proven harder to control, putting a strain on medical facilities. More than a dozen nurses dressed in full personal protective equipment care for COVID-19 patients at the ICU ward each shift, along with up to four doctors.

"Each time I wear three layers of plastic protection. It is extremely hot," said nurse Veena Samutkalin, 45. Since starting work at the 40-bed ward about a month ago, Veena has stopped visiting her relatives, worried about the risk of infecting them.

"I am very concerned about my father, who is now 80 years old," she said. "I don't want to cause any problems for my family." Thailand's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday 1,228 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals nationwide were in critical condition, with 408 on ventilators.

On Monday, the country reported a daily record of 9,635 new infections and 25 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 614. Thailand has administered 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to frontline workers and high-risk groups and expects a broader vaccination drive to start in June with locally manufactured AstraZeneca doses.

Veena hopes her father will be able to get vaccinated soon. In the meantime, she urges people to take precautions. "I want the public to follow the social distancing rules until this period is over," she said.

Manadshaya Bunard, 25, another nurse who recently transferred to the ward, echoed this view. "I've seen many patients with breathing tubes," said Manadshaya. "So please get the COVID-19 vaccination to avoid the worst-case scenario."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French school evacuated after bomb alert in Lille - police

A school in the northern French city of Lille was evacuated on Monday following a bomb alert, local police said, confirming earlier media reports.The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added that a police operation remained un...

Sterling holds recent gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening

Sterling held on to recent gains against the dollar on Monday as Britain took a big step towards reopening its economy, lifting a number of social restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.Cafes, bars, and restaurants will reopen...

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...

Boris Johnson urges 'heavy dose of caution' as lockdown eases in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday urged people to move to the next stage of considerable easing of lockdown restrictions that allows greater indoor interactions with a heavy dose of caution, as the UK continues to monitor rapidly risin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021