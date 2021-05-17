Left Menu

Rajnath terms DRDO's anti-COVID drug 'ray of hope', says it exemplifies India's scientific prowess

After releasing the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday termed the drug as a new ray of hope and said this is a great example of India's scientific prowess.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:09 IST
Rajnath terms DRDO's anti-COVID drug 'ray of hope', says it exemplifies India's scientific prowess
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the event in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After releasing the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday termed the drug as a new ray of hope and said this is a great example of India's scientific prowess. Singh along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch of 2-DG today.

"Prepared by DRDO and DRL, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) will prove effective in drug covid. It is a great example of scientific progress. I believe the scientists of our country have the potential to tackle any drastic situation approaching our country," he said. "This is a great example of the scientific prowess of our country," he asserted.

Speaking further at the event, the Defence Minister said: "About this drug, I would say that it is a new ray of hope. But right now, we do not need to be relaxed, nor do we need to get tired, and stop. Because this wave has come for the second time, and there is nothing definite about this even further. We have to take steps with full caution," he added. An anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

Rajnath Singh also expressed his delight on the reintroduction of retired doctors back in the system, and said, "I am happy to say that the Medical Corps has also decided to reintroduce its retired doctors so that our health system can be strengthened further. I heartily commend such physicians who are joining this campaign even after their service." He also emphasised that even after going through all difficulties, the country ensured that preparedness at the border does not have any impact and there is no shortage of enthusiasm forces anywhere.

Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for preparedness against the pandemic, DRDO took the initiative of developing an anti-COVID therapeutic application of 2-DG. In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors

The dollar edged higher on Monday as new COVID-19 restrictions in Asia and mixed economic data in China encouraged investors to stick with safer currencies. The euro fell marginally while other major currencies remained in tight ranges in a...

French school evacuated after bomb alert in Lille - police

A school in the northern French city of Lille was evacuated on Monday following a bomb alert, local police said, confirming earlier media reports.The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added that a police operation remained un...

Sterling holds recent gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening

Sterling held on to recent gains against the dollar on Monday as Britain took a big step towards reopening its economy, lifting a number of social restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.Cafes, bars, and restaurants will reopen...

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021