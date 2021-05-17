Left Menu

Eli Lilly inks pact with Natco Pharma for COVID drug baricitinib

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:14 IST
Eli Lilly inks pact with Natco Pharma for COVID drug baricitinib
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

Drug firm Eli Lilly on Monday said it has signed a voluntary licensing agreement with Natco Pharma to further expedite the availability of baricitinib for COVID-19 patients in India.

The company has issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma and the Hyderabad-based company will be collaborating with Eli Lilly to further accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India during this pandemic.

The move will improve the local treatment options available and will positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had announced signing of six voluntary license agreements with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's, MSN Laboratories and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

Eli Lilly and Company has received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Company said it continues to engage in active dialogue with the regulatory authorities and government in India to deliver baricitinib donations through the humanitarian aid organisation, Direct Relief, and to donate it's anti-COVID-19 treatments, including Lilly's neutralising antibodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors

The dollar edged higher on Monday as new COVID-19 restrictions in Asia and mixed economic data in China encouraged investors to stick with safer currencies. The euro fell marginally while other major currencies remained in tight ranges in a...

French school evacuated after bomb alert in Lille - police

A school in the northern French city of Lille was evacuated on Monday following a bomb alert, local police said, confirming earlier media reports.The police department for the Hauts-de-France region added that a police operation remained un...

Sterling holds recent gains as Britain enters second phase of reopening

Sterling held on to recent gains against the dollar on Monday as Britain took a big step towards reopening its economy, lifting a number of social restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.Cafes, bars, and restaurants will reopen...

North Western Railway cancels 10 more train services due to lockdown

The North Western Railway on Monday cancelled 10 more trains due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.According to a North Western Railway spokesperson, the 10 train services were cancelled due to a low passenger load.These...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021