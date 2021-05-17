Cyclone: 17 COVID-19 patients shifted from Porbandar hospital

At least 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in the Porbandar Civil Hospital's ICU were shifted to other facilities on Monday as a precautionary measure given cyclone Tauktae which is heading towards the Gujarat coast, an official said.

Since the ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit ward of the hospital is in a dilapidated condition and may fall off due to the adverse weather, 17 COVID-19 patients from the ICU ward were shifted to other medical facilities, in-charge civil surgeon Dr. Alka Lakhani said.

Of these 17 patients, five were shifted to Junagadh and 12 to the Jamnagar Civil Hospital, she said.

As per the latest prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ''extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae'' is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva town in Bhavnagar district on Monday night.

In the Khambhalia Civil Hospital of Devbhumi-Dwarka district, where 120 COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support, authorities have installed two extra diesel generator sets to deal with a power outage, officials said.

In Bhavnagar, all 35 private COVID-19 hospitals have already been instructed to install generators to run ventilators and other medical devices in case of power failure, they said.

In the Jamnagar Civil Hospital, around 45 COVID-19 patients lodged on the eighth and ninth floors of the facility were shifted to lower floors as a precautionary measure.

An extra generator set and an oxygen tanker were also kept on standby to deal with any emergency, officials said.

In the Union Territory of Diu, the administration has installed a 250 VK power generator at the civil hospital there in case the permanently installed generator fails, Diu health secretary A Muhammad said.

''Of the total 177 patients currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, 60 are on oxygen support. We have also kept two days of buffer stock of oxygen,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said all 1,400 COVID-19 hospitals in the state, including private ones, have already been instructed to keep an extra power generator set and sufficient stock of diesel to deal with any emergency.

''Instructions have been given to keep 174 ICU ambulances on standby to shift critical patients if the need arises. As a precautionary measure, we have already sent three days' stock of Remdesivir injections to the hospitals,'' the CM said.

