ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

Amid reports of oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it will procure one lakh oxygen concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain and logistics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports of oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it will procure one lakh oxygen concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain and logistics. "To help India tide over Oxygen shortage during the 2nd wave of #COVID-19, on behalf of Govt. of India, #ONGC has been given the responsibility to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators based on its understanding of global supply chain & logistics," tweeted ONGC.

"GoI will bear the cost of procuring these concentrators. Within a short period, #ONGC placed orders for 34,673 Oxygen concentrators on overseas vendors for immediate supply. Out of these, 2900 are expected to be received by 21 May," ONGC said in another tweet. The ONGC has also placed orders for another 40,000 concentrators have been placed on domestic manufacturers.

"Further, to promote domestic capacity, order has been placed for 40,000 units of Oxygen Concentrators on domestic Manufacturers. #ProudONGCian @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp @PetroleumMin @MoHFW_INDIA," it added. (ANI)

