Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Contributes Rs. 1 Crore to CM Public Relief Fund

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences on Thursday donated Rs. 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Public Relief fund towards COVID-19 relief. Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor SIMATS along with Dr.Saveetha Rajesh, Director, Saveetha Medical College and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics, SIMATS handed over the cheque to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K Stalin. Saveetha Medical College Hospital has been the forerunner of COVID management in the state. The hospital has a robust COVID management policy, with apex COVID control room which coordinates and ensures high quality COVID clinical management for the five hundred COVID patients getting treated in the hospital. The hospital has successfully trained 250 doctors across all specialties and mobilised all resources to tackle the pandemic with full force and commitment.

“Saveetha Hospital is managing one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 patients among the private hospitals in the country. The hospital has successfully treated more than 6500 patients so far. The hospital has allocated 500 COVID beds, which includes 250 oxygen beds, 50 COVID ICU beds and 80 HDU beds with occupancy of nearly 100% in the second wave. The hospital has managed more than 900 critically ill patients in the COVID ICU, and is running a successful ECMO program for COVID patients,” said Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor SIMATS.

The COVID patients are managed by 15 teams of doctors who are ably supported by nursing and physiotherapy professionals who provide high quality care 24x7. COVID ICU is highly equipped with 35 high end ventilators, 10 BIPAPA & CPAP machines, High frequency Nasal Oxygen, ECMO machines, dialysis machines, etc. The COVID treatment is done as per National and state guidelines and protocols. The clinical management is ably supported by NABH accredited Molecular Biology lab, where we have done more than 30,000 tests. Saveetha Hospital has also taken an active role in COVID vaccination campaign. We have given more than 9,500 jabs, with 99.5% coverage of vaccination among our health care workers. The hospital is also running a successful COVID Home care program, with more than 2700 patients managed so far.

Image: L to R: Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor SIMATS along with Dr. Saveetha Rajesh, Director, Saveetha Medical College and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics, SIMATS PWR PWR

