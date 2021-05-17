Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,573 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,949 573.

The coronavirus taskforce said 340 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 116,211. The state statistics agency keeps a separate tally and has said it recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

