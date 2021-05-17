Left Menu

Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:05 IST
Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths

Russia on Monday reported 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,573 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,949 573.

The coronavirus taskforce said 340 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 116,211. The state statistics agency keeps a separate tally and has said it recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee rises by 7 paise to close at 73.22 provisional against US dollar....

ISMA urges govt to raise minimum selling price of sugar to help mills clear cane dues

With the liquidity of sugar mills been hit due to the lower prices of the sweetener, industry body ISMA on Monday again urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar from Rs 31 per kg to help millers clear cane dues to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021