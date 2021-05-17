Ten states account for over 75 per cent of India's total active cases

India's total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 35,16,997 with a net decline of 1,01,461 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.04 per cent of India's total active cases.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India was less than 3 lakh after 26 days, the ministry said. A total of 2,81,386 new cases were registered in a day.

There has been an average decline in daily new cases since May 9.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana reported 75.95 per cent of the new cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,389, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,181 new cases.

A declining trend in the weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17 per cent, the ministry said.

Total daily tests conducted in a span of 24 hours stand at 15,73,515 and cumulatively 31,64,23,658 tests have been conducted so far for detection of COVID-19.

Karnataka has the most number of districts (27) with more than 20 per cent positivity rate and Madhya Pradesh comprsing the highest number of districts (38) with more than 10 per cent positivity rate.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.10 per cent, the ministry said. A total of 4,106 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.38 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (974). Karnataka follows with 403 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,11,74,076 with 3,78,741 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

The single day recoveries have outnumbered the daily COVID cases for the sixth time in the last 7 days and consistently in the last 4 days, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.30 crore.

A total of 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,68,895 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am. These include 96,45,695 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,43,661 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,44,44,096 FLWs who have received the first dose, 81,96,053 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 52,64,073 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,72,78,554 and 91,07,311 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,45,15,352 and 1,78,01,891 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have taken the first and second dose.

The ministry said 4,35,138 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 52,64,073 across 33 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Nearly 7 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on day-121 of the vaccination drive (May 16), 6,91,211 vaccine doses were given. Across 6,068 sessions, 6,14,286 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 76,925 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccination, In addition, the foreign aid has been sent to states and UTs to combat COVID-19. Cumulatively, 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 5.3L remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air, the ministry said.

