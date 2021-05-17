Odisha logs 10,757 new COVID-19 cases, 22 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Monday mounted to 6,22,981 after 10,757 more people tested positive for the infection, while a record 22 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 2,335, a health department official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 1,06,061, he said.

Of the 10,757 new cases, 6,024 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Cuttack district reported the maximum number of new cases at 973, followed by Khurda at 909, Sundergarh at 832, Angul at 606, Bolangir at 507 and Nuapada at 502.

Barring Kandhamal, all 29 other districts reported more than 100 cases.

Taking to Twitter, the health department said, ''Regret to inform about the demise of twenty-two Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Of the 22 new fatalities, three each were recorded in Khurda, Boudh, Koraput, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts, while two died in the Angul district.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Gajapati and Puri districts.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

At least 12,077 patients have recuperated from the disease since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,14,532, the official said.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.69 per cent.

Over 1.09 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 58,436 on Sunday - which is the highest so far in a single day, the official added.

Meanwhile, the state has issued revised guidelines for COVID-19 treatment facilities, asking them to operate 24x7 helpline numbers with immediate effect, amid complaints by families that they were unable to access information related to the health condition of patients for days together.

All government and private COVID-19 facilities must share their helpline numbers, preferably a toll-free one, with the state-level authorised officer, who is also the additional director of medical education and training, the advisory said.

The help desks have been asked to make good use of social media to send photographs and voice notes of patients to family members.

The advisory further stated that a dedicated conference room may be set up outside the COVID-19 facility with the provision of TV and cameras, which can be connected with CCTVs installed inside the institute, to help patients connect with their attendants.

