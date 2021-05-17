Delhi reports over 91,000 recoveries against 70,000 cases last week

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 14:45 IST
Around 91,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi in the last one week as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period, according to government data.

The number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period.

The number of recoveries has been greater than the number of infections since May 8, the data revealed. Delhi reported 9,706 recoveries on Sunday, 11,592 on Saturday, 14,140 on Friday, 15,189 on Thursday, 14,071 on Wednesday, 13,583 on Tuesday and 13,306 on Monday.

It registered 6,456 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 6,430 cases on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday and 12,651 on Monday. The number of active cases in the capital have also reduced from 85,258 on May 10 to 62,783 during the period.

On April 28, Delhi had 99,752 active cases, the maximum since the pandemic began ravaging countries. The capital reported 1,843 fatalities due to the virus in the last one week -- 263 deaths a day on an average. The toll rose from 19,663 on May 10 to 21,506 to May 16.

The national capital had 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday and 319 on Monday. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11.

It was 11.32 per cent on Saturday, 12.4 per cent on Friday, 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday and19.10 percent on Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

