Left Menu

DRDO's anti-COVID drug will be available to hospitals across country from June

After the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by DRDO was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here, it will be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and other places in need. While the drug shall be made available to all the hospitals across the country from the first week of June, said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:07 IST
DRDO's anti-COVID drug will be available to hospitals across country from June
DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by DRDO was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here, it will be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and other places in need. While the drug shall be made available to all the hospitals across the country from the first week of June, said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. "The first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG will be used in a limited manner. It will be used in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and any other places where the need arises. From June onwards it will be made available to all hospitals," said Reddy speaking to reporters here today.

The DRDO chief further said the production is underway and the second batch of the drug will come around last week of May. The regular production will take place from June onwards commencing from the first week, he added. He also mentioned that in the second batch the production span will be increased and from the first week of June it will be made available to all hospitals and other medical facilities in the country.

"This is because the production time and the cycle of this is about a month. After approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) the industry is working really hard but it will take a month to reach the normal production capacity," explained the DRDO chief. Speaking about how the vaccine treats COVID infected patients, Reddy said, "The vaccine works directly on the cells infected with COVID and gets absorbed in them. It then stops the virus from multiplying and moving to other healthy cells. It also works on the immune sysytem of the patient so that the person can recover speedily."

As far as the dosage is concerned, the person needs to take the vaccine twice a day for around five to seven days. It also depends upon the person's weight and doctor's prescription, he added. "Firstly, today the 2-DG drug which has been developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and approved by DCGI, it's first batch has ben released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today and our Health Minister has handed it over to AIIMS and DGAFMS," said the DRDO chief.

After releasing the first batch of anti-COVID drug 2-DG developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday termed the drug as a new ray of hope and said this is a great example of India's scientific prowess. Singh along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch of 2-DG today.

Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for preparedness against the pandemic, DRDO took the initiative of developing an anti-COVID therapeutic application of 2-DG. In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

The 2-DG drug comes in powder form in the sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...

Bharat Biotech's K'taka facility will have capacity to make 4-5 cr doses of Covaxin a month by Aug-end: Minister

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin manufacturing facility that is under construction in Kolar district in Karnataka would have a manufacturing capacity of four to five crore doses a month by August-end, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Mond...

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021