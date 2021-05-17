Left Menu

U'khand: Pvt hospital 'hides' 65 COVID patients' deaths from authorities, probe on

A private hospital in Haridwar allegedly withheld information about deaths of 65 COVID-19 patients from the health authorities for over a fortnight in violation of the norms, officials said on Monday.Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being probed and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-05-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 15:20 IST
U'khand: Pvt hospital 'hides' 65 COVID patients' deaths from authorities, probe on

A private hospital in Haridwar allegedly withheld information about deaths of 65 COVID-19 patients from the health authorities for over a fortnight in violation of the norms, officials said on Monday.

Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal said the matter is being probed and appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence. Sixty-five COVID-19 patients died at Baba Barfani Hospital between April 25 and May 12 but the facility hid the figure from the State COVID Control Room here, officials said. When the hospital management was threatened with action it disclosed the truth, state COVID Control Room officials said. However, the hospital management offered excuses like shortage of staff for not being able to provide the information on time, they said. Hospitals across the state are supposed to inform the COVID Control Room within 24 hours about the death of patients suffering from the infection, Chief Operating Officer Abhishek Tripathi said on Monday. With many attributing the sudden rise in COVID-19 mortality figures in Uttarakhand in recent weeks to private hospitals not updating their death tallies daily, Health Secretary Amit Negi wrote a letter to all hospitals asking them to regularly provide figures to the state control room or face action.

Death summary of COVID-19 patients should be sent to the state control room daily by the hospitals or else tough action will be taken against the guilty under the Epidemic Act, he said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU, U.S. say they can partner to hold China to account on "trade-distorting policies"

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday saying that they can partner to hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.The statement was issued by the United States Trade Repr...

Bharat Biotech's K'taka facility will have capacity to make 4-5 cr doses of Covaxin a month by Aug-end: Minister

Bharat Biotechs Covaxin manufacturing facility that is under construction in Kolar district in Karnataka would have a manufacturing capacity of four to five crore doses a month by August-end, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Mond...

Rlys reaches milestone of carrying 10k tonnes of O2 on Monday morning: Rly Board Chairman

The railways has reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.The service started on April 19 from Mumbai and it now covers 13 states.We reached the mi...

Cyclone Tauktae: Water-logging, tree fall affect CR services

Suburban train services between CSMT and Wadala on Central Railways Harbour line were suspended on Monday from 120pm due to water-logging on the tracks near Masjid station in the wake of cyclone Tauktae heading towards the coast of Gujarat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021