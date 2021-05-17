Left Menu

HCL extends COVID-19 mitigation outreach to UP, Tamil Nadu, other states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tech firm HCL on Monday said it has extended its COVID-19 mitigation efforts across the country to include Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the company said it has set up a 100 bedded COVID treatment facility (including 50 oxygen beds) at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida. In Lucknow, HCL has provided six ICU ventilators, 20 oxygen beds and a mini oxygen generator plant to the Fatima Hospital. In addition to these, HCL is supporting essential equipment and consumables at an L-1 COVID Care Facility as well as the District Hospital in Hardoi, the company said in a statement. A 24x7 Integrated Control Centre, set up and supported by HCL at Gautam Buddha Nagar during the first wave, continues to respond to citizen queries in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, it added.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, HCL said it has provided 30 ICU beds at St John's Hospital in Bengaluru, safety gear and PPE for frontline workers in Madurai and Chennai, as well as essential medical and non-medical equipment for COVID treating institutions in Chennai.

HCL has also collaborated with the local municipal bodies to spearhead vaccination centres in cities and towns -- including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Madurai, Lucknow, and Jammu and Kashmir. As the number of infections continues to rise across the country, this support is aimed at complementing state and local efforts to help those most affected by the virus, HCL said, adding that it aims to provide tangible assistance to meet real needs on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

