COVID-19 pace slowing down in MP, Chouhan tells PM Modi

17-05-2021
Representative Image.

The pace of coronavirus infection is slowing down in Madhya Pradesh as its positivity rate has dropped to 9 percent while the recovery rate is now 87 per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with the PM during which he informed him about the COVID-19 situation in the state, official sources said.

''The chief minister informed Modi that the situation in the state is under control. On Monday, 5,921 cases were found positive for coronavirus in the state while 11,513 patients were discharged from hospitals,'' the sources said quoting the CM.

''The COVID-19 recovery rate is 87 per cent, while the positivity rate is now 9 per cent,'' they said.

Chouhan thanked Modi for the adequate supply of anti-viral Remdesivir injections and oxygen for hospitals.

He also informed the prime minister about the ongoing vaccination drive, the 'Kill Corona' campaign and post-COVID care centres being opened in the state, as well as about the arrangements being made for dealing with the viral infection in rural areas.

The prime minister assured Chouhan that the Centre will extend all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to tackle COVID-19, the sources said.

Referring to cases of 'black fungus' detected in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan informed that special wards were set up in five medical colleges of the state to provide its treatment free of cost.

Modi also assured Chouhan to provide all necessary help to the state for the treatment of patients suffering from the black fungus infection, the sources said.

Mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, is a rare but serious infection being found in several COVID-19 patients in some states.

