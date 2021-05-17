Taiwan reports 333 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reported 333 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Monday, in the island's largest outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Local governments ordered the closure of all schools in the capital for two weeks starting Tuesday. The largescale school closure is a first for the island, which has otherwise been a success story, keeping infections and deaths low. It has counted 2,017 confirmed cases and 12 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Of Monday's new cases, 158 were in Taipei and 148 were found in neighbouring New Taipei city, Health minister Chen Shih-chung said at a news briefing Monday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)