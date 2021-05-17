Left Menu

AP logs 18,561 new COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths

Amaravati, May 17 PTI Andhra Pradesh reported a record high of 109 Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday even as 18,561 fresh cases were also registered.The latest bulletin said 17,334 patients had also recovered during the period in the state.The caseload now touched 14,54,052 from 1.80 crore tests, with an overall positivity rate of 8 per cent.The total recoveries went up to 12,33,017 and the toll to 9,481, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:55 IST
AP logs 18,561 new COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths

Amaravati, May 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported a record high of 109 Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday even as 18,561 fresh cases were also registered.

The latest bulletin said 17,334 patients had also recovered during the period in the state.

The caseload now touched 14,54,052 from 1.80 crore tests, with an overall positivity rate of 8 per cent.

The total recoveries went up to 12,33,017 and the toll to 9,481, according to the bulletin. The overall coronavirus recovery rate in the state is now 84.66 per cent and mortality rate 0.65 per cent.

The number of active cases stood at 2,11,554, it added.

In terms of overall positive cases, AP is ranked sixth in the country but is at the fourth place in the number of active cases, government data said. In mortality, AP is ranked 18th.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district logged the highest of 3,152 new cases, Visakhapatnam 2,098 and Anantapuramu 2,094.

Krishna district registered the lowest--396, while three districts added between 800 and 1,000 each.

Six districts logged between 1,100 and 1,700 new cases each.

West Godavari saw 16 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in a day while Anantapuramu, Chittoor and Guntur had ten each.

East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported nine each, SPS Nellore, Vizianagaram and Krishna eight each, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each, Prakasam four and Kadapa three Covid-19 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scindia writes to Goyal to upgrade Guna railway hospital

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has requested Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to upgrade the railway hospital in Guna in Madhya Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.In a letter addressed to Goyal dated May 16, Scindia demanded th...

J-K gets 7 new oxygen plants from Germany

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received seven new imported oxygen plants from Germany with a cumulative generation capacity of 7,100 litres per minute LPM.The oxygen plants were carried by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Munich in Germany an...

Dubai ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders

Dubais ruler dissolved by decree a special tribunal formed after the global financial crisis over a decade ago to settle disputes related to real estate lenders Amlak Finance and Tamweel, the government media office said on Twitter on Monda...

U.S. working "intensively" to bring Israeli-Palestinian violence to an end - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all parties in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians to protect civilians and said the United States is working intensively to an end to the violence.Blinken made the comments at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021