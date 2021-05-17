India reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases on Monday but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the data was unreliable because of a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* England's ministers will make a decision on June 14 on whether to proceed with the final phase of lockdown easing. * The Netherlands will ease its lockdown measures slightly this week as the rollout of vaccinations has eased pressure on hospitals, health minister Hugo de Jonge said.

* Sun-hungry British visitors descended on Portuguese beaches as a four-month long ban on travel between the two countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic ended. * Spanish police said they cleared 9,000 revellers from Barcelona's city centre streets and the nearby beach on Sunday to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the first full weekend after restrictions were lifted.

AMERICAS * Trinidad and Tobago will impose a state of emergency from midnight to contain an increase of cases and related deaths.

* Brazil recorded 40,941 additional cases in the last 24 hours, along with 1,036 deaths from COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India has found 26 suspected cases of bleeding and clotting among recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the health ministry said, describing the risk as "minuscule" out of the 164 million doses administered. * Much needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said, as the island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases.

* A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs. * China supports developing countries' appeal for the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

* A top Indian virologist has resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the novel coronavirus, he told Reuters, weeks after questioning the authorities' handling of the pandemic. * Indonesia has suspended the distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine to run tests for sterility and toxicity following the death of a 22-year-old man a day after immunisation

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said after the kingdom announced the lifting of quarantine restrictions for certain foreign arrivals.

* Dubai eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing hotels in the regional tourism hub to operate at full capacity and permitting concerts and sports events where all attendees and participants have been vaccinated. * Turkey will start easing its strict lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed a robust immune response in early-stage clinical trial results, enabling them to move to a late-stage study, the French drugmaker said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares hit the pause button and gold briefly reached a three-month high as surging COVID-19 cases in Asian countries and inflation pressures tempered demand for riskier assets.

* Domestic sales of gasoline and diesel by Indian state refiners plunged by a fifth in the first half of May from a month earlier as lockdowns to curb coronavirus infections hit industrial activities and consumption, preliminary data showed. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Devika Syamnath; editing by Uttaresh.V and Barbara Lewis)

