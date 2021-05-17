Left Menu

Delhi's WCD dept asks district task force to inspect children's COVID isolation centres

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department on Monday asked its newly-formed district task force DTF to visit children's quarantine and isolation centers to check if required standards to run such facilities are being maintained.

Updated: 17-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department on Monday asked its newly-formed district task force (DTF) to visit children's quarantine and isolation centers to check if required standards to run such facilities are being maintained. In a letter, the WCD department said the task force will visit institutions where quarantine centers or isolation centers have been set up for housing children in need of care and protection.

''... and assess the adherence to required standards for running such facilities as per COVID-19 protocol and advisories issued by the Govt. from time to time,'' the letter said.

It also directed the DTF to coordinate with chief district medical officers (CDMO) and guide the concerned child care institutions (CCI) in this regard.

''DTF should also coordinate with the CDMO and district authority in this regard and guide the concerned CCI appropriately with regard to the standards that need to be adhered and safeguards to be maintained. ''They may also scale up any issue for suitable action from the HQ of WCD or the central control unit set up at the HQ as and when required,'' it said The WCD department had set up task force across districts on May 8 to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the DTF include WCD officers, child protection officers, chairman of child welfare committee (CWC), sub-divisional magistrate (HQ) as the nominee of the district magistrate, and a nominated member from the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights.

The WCD department also informed that NGOs -- Bachao Andolan and Prayas -- have created quarantine/Isolation facilities for COVID care management of children.

It directed all CCIs to segregate children suffering from contagious or infectious diseases in specially earmarked dormitory or ward or hospital.

''During the time of COVID pandemic, all CCls need to ensure that such provisions are being adhered to and wherever there is constraint of space, the same needs to be brought to the notice of concerned CWC so that alternatives spaces can be utilized during the time of this unprecedented pandemic where several safeguards have to be ensured to prevent the spread of the virus which is highly contagious,'' it said.

