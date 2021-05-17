Malaysia reports new daily record 45 COVID-19 deaths

Malaysia on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily fatality number so far.

The health ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths. Malaysia has recorded the third highest number of infections in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

