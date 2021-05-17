Malaysia reports new daily record 45 COVID-19 deaths

Malaysia reports new daily record 45 COVID-19 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:02 IST
Malaysia on Monday reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest daily fatality number so far.
The health ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths. Malaysia has recorded the third highest number of infections in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Indonesia says finds two cases of Indian COVID-19 variant in Jakarta
WRAPUP 1-Taiwan bars arrivals from India as Indonesia reports first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant
Indonesia finds cases of Indian COVID-19 variant as officials warn on Eid travel