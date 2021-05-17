Left Menu

New anti-COVID drug 'should work against various strains': DRDO Chairperson

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) new anti-COVID drug 2-DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus, DRDO chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:08 IST
New anti-COVID drug 'should work against various strains': DRDO Chairperson
DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) new anti-COVID drug 2-DG should work against various strains of the COVID-19 virus, DRDO chairperson Dr G Satheesh Reddy said on Monday. "The drug 2DG developed by us should work against the various strains of the COVID-19 virus," Reddy told ANI when asked if the drug would be effective against the new strains and other mutated variants of the COVId-19 virus.

He added that the organisation was hoping to ramp up production of the drug up to one lakh sachet per day by the first week of June. "From the first week of June, we are hoping to ramp up the production of the drug as the process to develop it takes around one month. We are hoping to increase the number of sachets production to one lakh per day," Reddy said.

The first batch of anti-COVID drug was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday. Earlier, the Chairperson had informed that the first batch of anti-COVID drug would only be available only to AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and other places in need. It will be made available to other hospitals in June.

India on Monday reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 discharges and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry The total cases in the country stands at 2,49,65,463, including 2,11,74,076 recoveries and 2,74,390 reported deaths. There are currently 35,16,997 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid vaccines: Medical refrigerators makers gearing up to meet mkt needs, to go for ultra chill storage technology

Leading medical refrigerator makers such as Godrej Appliances, Voltas and Blue Star are gearing up to cater to needs of Covid vaccine manufacturers by enhancing their cooling technologies in view of the requirement to store vaccines at ultr...

Delhi HC reserves judgement on plea seeking to halt Central Vista project

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved the judgement on a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project after the conclusion of the arguments of lawyers of all sides. ...

Bolivian police find and destroy three crack cocaine 'mega-factories'

Bolivian authorities said they struck a significant blow against cocaine producers in the country after the discovery and destruction of three mega-factories that they stated could produce up to 910 kg of crack a day.Police found the tarpau...

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021