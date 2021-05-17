Oppn triggering panic among people on Covid situation: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition of triggering panic among people and health workers instead of increasing their confidence during the second wave of Covid-19.

Adityanath made the allegation while reviewing the Covid situation in Muzaffarnagar district and inspecting an Integrated COVID Control Room there.

Without naming any political party, Adityanath said, "When the need was to increase the confidence of the people and health workers, some people intentionally and mischievously tried to lower their morale and create an atmosphere of fear." This led to a panic situation, he said, adding, "Due to this, every person ran for oxygen and remdesivir." "And, at one point of time, a situation of chaos prevailed. But, thanks to God, with everybody's co-operation, the situation has been controlled and it is in complete control now,'' Adityanath asserted.

There is a continuous decline in active Covid-19 cases in the state, the chief minister said.

Till now, nearly 4.50 crore samples for Covid-19 have been tested, while 1.50 crore people in the state have been administered vaccines, he added.

Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18-44 too has been started, he added. Adityanath also referred to the apprehension of an impending third wave of Covid and black fungus infection among the cured patients and said the government is making all efforts to tackle the twin challenges.

Amid the fears that a third wave may affect children more, the chief minister said the government is making efforts to set up pediatric intensive care units (ICUs) in every district and every medical college of the state.

Accompanied by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and state minister and local MLA Kapil Dev Aggarwal, the chief minister earlier visited Rampur village in the district and urged villagers to take utmost care against the infection.

The chief minister visited the village amid the rising cases of coronavirus infection in rural areas of the state and appealed to the people to report to the district health authorities in case of infection.

He made a fervent plea to the villagers to get themselves vaccinated against the disease and get tested for the infection and start treatment in time if they find themselves afflicted with the disease. The chief minister also announced the government's decision to set up six more medical oxygen plants in Muzaffarnagar. A day earlier, Adityanath visited Noida during which he reviewed the Covid situation in the Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

