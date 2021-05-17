Left Menu

The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:27 IST
Under 5,000 COVID cases in Delhi after 42 days; positivity rate dips to 8.42 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 8.42 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data. However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 53,756-- conducted on Sunday.

Delhi had reported 6,456 cases on Sunday, 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday and 13,336 on Sunday last week.

The positivity rate was 10.40 per cent on Sunday, 11.32 per cent on Saturday, 12.4 per cent on Friday, 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday and 21.67 per cent on Sunday last week.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The national capital had 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 deaths on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday, 319 on Monday and 273 on Sunday last week.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The national capital conducted 53,756 tests, including 41849 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests on Sunday.

A few days ago, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that authorities in Delhi have been conducting around 80,000 tests a day on an average. A total of 10,918 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said.Around 91,500 people recovered from COVID-19 disease in Delhi in the week ending on May 16 as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period There are 56,049 active cases and 35141 of them are in home isolation, it said.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 1398391 and the death toll at 21846.

Over 13.20 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin.

Of the 24,104 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 8,562 are vacant, it said.

