Over 90 people got black fungus in Karnataka since the outbreak of COVID pandemic: Minister

As many as 97 people in the state contracted mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, as post-COVID complications in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

''Till yesterday 97 people contracted this (black fungus) disease in the state,'' Sudhakar told a press conference after a meeting with experts on the black fungal infection.

He, however, appealed to the people not to panic as it does not spread like COVID.

''It did affect a few people in the state, which I accept...compared to previous years, this year it is more in number,'' the Minister said.

Sudhakar, who is a medical professional, suspected that this disease comes from the usage of tap water.

''I appeal to the paramedical staff, use only sterilised water extracted from the humidifier,'' Sudhakar told the doctors and paramedics.

According to him, usage of excess steroids among diabetic patients increased their sugar level, which eventually caused black fungus.

After contracting COVID, diabetic patients will have to control their sugar level, Sudhakar said, adding, those who did not control it fell prey to black fungus.

In view of the occurrence of mucormycosis among COVID patients, Sudhakar announced notifying regional centres in the state for its treatment.

These Centres are Mysuru Medical College, Shivamogga Institute of Medical College, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi, Kasturba Medical College and Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru.

The state has already requested the Centre to supply 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal medication.

