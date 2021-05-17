Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:59 IST
Soren inaugurates Tata Steel's new 80-bed COVID Care Centre in West Bokaro
Expressing commitment to ensure better infrastructure in rural areas to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated an 80-bed coronavirus care centre at West Bokaro in Ramgarh set up by Tata Steel.

Tata Steel is currently operating or managing over 1,600 beds in its company-owned or managed hospitals across all its operating locations in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Virtually inaugurating the facility, Soren said help and support extended by industry players based in Jharkhand to contain the surge of the virus will go a long way.

Soren said while making every effort to contain the virus, the government is also keeping a vigil on the cases of black fungus to check its spread.

The CM said to ensure tests in rural areas, the state government has made available 20 lakh rapid antigen kits.

The COVID care center is equipped with faciliteis where 16 jumbo oxygen cylinders can further be added, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company said it will also provide medicines, PPE kits, biomedical waste management as well as food for patients besides basic facilities like cleaning and sanitization of the centre.

The centre also has three bio-toilets on its premises to ensure eco-friendly sanitation besides a wheelchair, stretchers and ambulance service for the patients, and an in-built COVID-19 testing facility.

Tata Steel said it has also provided a team of two doctors, 10 nursing, and 10 cleaning staff to the centre.

The company will also depute three technically skilled staff to operate the machines at the center, it added.

D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, said, ''Tata Steel has been working very closely with several government and non-governmental agencies across the country to undertake COVID relief work on a war footing.

''The new 80-bed center at Ghatotand in West Bokaro will also address the growing need for in-patient care in the Ramgarh district. We thank the government of Jharkhand and various government agencies who helped in setting up the new center''.

Over 1,600 beds managed or operated by Tata Steel include COVID positive beds, COVID ICU beds, and isolations beds. The Company is also performing Covid tests (RTPCR, TruNat, Antigen) daily across all its locations, the statement said adding Tata Steel has been vaccinating its healthcare workers and frontline workers since January 16 in all the Company owned hospitals at the operating locations.

The company said it is also supplying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) daily to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, and Delhi through its manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and Dhenkanal.

It claimed that Tata Steel Foundation has been at the forefront during the pandemic and has launched multiple initiatives to help the local communities in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of USD 21.06 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

