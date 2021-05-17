Left Menu

AP govt turns temples into Covid Care Centres

Primary medicare will be provided under the supervision of doctors, the APDC said. The government has already opened 115 CCCs in all the 13 districts of the State with a bed capacity of 52,471. As of May 16, a total of 17,417 coronavirus-infected people were lodged in the CCCs and 35,054 beds were vacant, according to the Health Department.

17-05-2021
AP govt turns temples into Covid Care Centres
Andhra Pradesh government has converted several major temples in the State into Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to accommodate the infected patients.

The Endowments Department has completed arrangements in major temples like Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Vijayawada, Kanipakam, Srikalahasthi, Srikakulam, Mahanandi, Simhachalam, Srisailam and Pedakakani, AP Digital Corporation (APDC), the State government's publicity wing, said in a tweet.

Temples will act as Covid Care Centres. Sixteen major temples will have 1,000 beds while smaller temples will have 25 beds. Primary medicare will be provided under the supervision of doctors, the APDC said.

The government has already opened 115 CCCs in all the 13 districts of the State with a bed capacity of 52,471.

As of May 16, a total of 17,417 coronavirus-infected people were lodged in the CCCs and 35,054 beds were vacant, according to the Health Department.

